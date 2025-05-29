DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Relationship turning sour can’t be ground for filing rape case, rules SC

Relationship turning sour can’t be ground for filing rape case, rules SC

The top court allows the man’s appeal against the Bombay High Court’s June 28, 2024, order dismissing his petition seeking quashing of a criminal case registered against him
article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:41 PM May 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Holding that a consensual relationship turning sour cannot be a ground for filing a rape case against the man, the Supreme Court has acquitted a 25-year-old man from Maharashtra, who allegedly had sex with a married woman on the false promise of marriage.

Advertisement

“In our considered view, this is also not a case where there was a false promise to marry to begin with. A consensual relationship turning sour or partners becoming distant cannot be a ground for invoking criminal machinery of the State,” a Bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said in its May 26 verdict.

Justice Sharma said, “Such conduct not only burdens the courts but also blots the identity of an individual accused of such a heinous offence. This court has time and again warned against the misuse of the provisions and has termed it a folly to treat each breach of promise to marry as a false promise and prosecute a person for an offence under the IPC Section 376 (rape).”

Advertisement

The Supreme Court allowed the man’s appeal against the Bombay High Court’s June 28, 2024, order dismissing his petition seeking quashing of a criminal case registered against him at the Karad Taluka police station, Satara in Maharashtra.

The Bench said, “Taking into consideration that the appellant is just 25 years old and has a lifetime ahead of him, it would be in the interest of justice that he does not suffer an impending trial and, therefore, the proceedings… are quashed at this stage itself.”

Advertisement

The court further said that it was inconceivable that the complainant had engaged in a physical relationship with the appellant on the assurance of marriage, while she was already married to someone else.

“There is also no reasonable possibility that the complainant or any woman who has married before and has a child of four years, would continue to be deceived by the appellant or maintain a prolonged association or physical relationship with an individual who has sexually assaulted and exploited her,” the top court noted.

The appellant (man) and the complainant were acquainted since June 8, 2022, and the complainant herself admits that they interacted frequently and fell in love.

The court pointed out that the complainant had alleged that the appellant had engaged in a physical relationship without her consent; however, she not only sustained her relationship for over 12 months but visited him in lodges on two separate occasions. “The narrative of the complainant does not corroborate with her conduct,” it said, allowing the man’s appeal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts