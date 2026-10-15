DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Reliance's Jio pitches itself as a tech company, plans to sell network stack abroad

Reliance's Jio pitches itself as a tech company, plans to sell network stack abroad

Citing a report by consultancy Analysys Mason, it described itself as the only connectivity provider globally with an end-to-end, proprietary standalone 5G stack deployed at national scale

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai (Maharashtra), Updated At : 03:22 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jio Platforms, the telecoms and digital services arm of Reliance Industries, will open its initial public offering on October 21, according to its red herring prospectus, a listing of India's largest mobile carrier by subscribers. File photo
Advertisement

Jio Platforms is asking investors to value it as a technology company rather than a mobile carrier and says it will sell its in-house network software and equipment to overseas operators, though the business remains overwhelmingly domestic, according to its listing documents.

Jio Platforms, the telecoms and digital services arm of Reliance Industries, will open its initial public offering on October 21, according to its red herring prospectus, a listing of India's largest mobile carrier by subscribers.

Advertisement

The offer is a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, with no offer-for-sale component. That equates to about 3 per cent of the company's existing share capital.

Advertisement

The price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share could raise about Rs 30,213 crore at the top of the range, making it India's largest. IPO closes on Friday, October 23. Anchor investor bidding is on Monday, October 19.

The company, in the RHP, said it designed and built its network and services stack mainly on proprietary technology, from radio access to core systems and operating software.

Advertisement

Citing a report by consultancy Analysys Mason, it described itself as the only connectivity provider globally with an end-to-end, proprietary standalone 5G stack deployed at national scale.

It listed overseas expansion as a growth strategy, saying its cloud-native radio network, 5G core, billing and operations software, fixed wireless products and AI-based network automation could be used by other operators for upgrades and broadband expansion. The filing gives no revenue figures for such sales.

India accounted for 96.62 per cent of revenue from operations in the year to March 2026, implying overseas revenue of about 3.4 per cent. Reliance Jio Infocomm, the licensed telecom subsidiary, generated 87.74 per cent of group revenue.

Jio said 12,477 employees, about 45 per cent of its full-time staff, worked on digital products and technology development at end-June. It has filed 7,220 patent applications, 2,655 in India and 4,565 abroad, and said it was the only Indian company in the top 20 of the World Intellectual Property Organization's 2025 patent filing rankings.

The parent-level company, which houses digital services such as streaming, cloud and enterprise offerings, is growing faster than the telecom arm. Its standalone revenue was Rs 16,170 crore in fiscal 2026, up from Rs 7570 crore two years earlier, and 11 per cent of the group total versus 6.9 per cent.

Reliance Industries owns 66.43 per cent of Jio Platforms.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts