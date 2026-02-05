Relief for Supertech homebuyers as SC upholds tribunal order, directs NBCC to take over stalled projects

In a relief to thousands of homebuyers, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to the state-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited to complete debt-ridden realty major Supertech Limited’s 16 housing projects expeditiously.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi restrained all the tribunals and high courts from passing any order that may lead to stalling of construction work to be completed by the NBCC Limited.

Using its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Bench upheld the December 12, 2024, order of the NCLAT, asking the NBCC to take over the projects in the interest of the homebuyers.

"We find that the order passed by the NCLAT on December 12, 2024, in bringing the NBCC on record for the completion of the pending housing projects is neither unfair nor contrary to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)," it ordered, invoking Article 142.

Article 142 grants the Supreme Court plenary power to pass any decree or order necessary for doing "complete justice" in any case.

Disposing of the petitions, it permitted the parties to approach it again in case of any development that may come in the way of the ongoing projects.

Earlier, the top court had on February 21, 2025, stayed an order appointing the NBCC as the project management consultant to complete the 16 housing projects of Supertech at a cost of nearly Rs 9,500 crore.

Supertech had allegedly booked around 51,000 homes for delivery during 2010-12, it noted. The CJI made it clear that the interest and dues of the financial and operational creditors of the debt-ridden real estate firm can be taken care of only after the delivery of fully-furnished houses to the hassled homebuyers.

The top court made it clear that the houses must contain all the assured facilities like water, electricity, sewage connections, besides roads and parks in the neighbourhood.

The financial and operational creditors of Supertech will have to take the haircut as found just and equitable by the tribunals -- the NCLT and the NCLAT, it said.

The Bench directed the NBCC to undertake the projects and complete them expeditiously as envisaged by an expert committee set up by the NCLAT. It also directed the committee to provide support to the NBCC in the completion of the projects.