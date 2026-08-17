Relieve me: Shehzad Poonawalla in 2nd request presses BJP to accept resignation

Days after resigning from the BJP and all his organisational positions, party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has again submitted his resignation to national president Nitin Nabin, requesting that it be accepted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poonawalla has resigned from all party posts as well as the BJP’s primary membership.

Advertisement

A Pasmanda Muslim leader, Poonawalla expressed gratitude to the BJP for giving him an opportunity to represent the party, but said his decision had been strengthened by the actions of certain individuals whom he had already brought to the leadership’s attention.

“Because of some people about whom I have told you in great detail, my resolve to resign has become stronger,” he said.

Advertisement

Poonawalla said he had been asked to reconsider his first resignation, submitted on July 30, but had now decided to move on.

“With utmost humility, a sense of affection and gratitude, I have once again submitted my resignation letter to BJP chief Nitin Nabin and have requested that the same be accepted,” Poonawalla said in his letter.

Reflecting on his political journey, he said: “In no other country and no other party would a story like mine, of a young, Pasmanda Muslim, non-dynast, even be possible.”

“While I bid a warm goodbye to the party I love and to the national spokesperson position and duty I loved, the mission and vision of VB & MIGA — Viksit Bharat and Make India Great Again — will continue with more vigour and passion under the greatest leader India has, PM Modi,” he said.

Poonawalla cited personal and financial reasons for his decision to quit and said he would be joining the private sector.

He also sought to make clear that his resignation from the party organisation did not signify a break with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP’s ideological vision.

“I am leaving the vyavastha, not vyakti or vichaar,” he said.