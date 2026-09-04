CPI(M) worker Arun Chaudhury is not only relieved on learning that the Allahabad High Court has quashed the detention of his daughter Aakriti Chaudhury, a Delhi University student arrested over Noida workers' protest in April, but is also proud that she chose to work for the poor and raise her voice against injustice.

The High Court on Wednesday quashed the detention of Akriti, a 25-year-old history graduate with roots in West Bengal's Durgapur, under the National Security Act (NSA), holding that the detention was based on a story "concocted" by the state. The court ordered her immediate release if her arrest was not warranted in any other case.

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"We are happy and relieved. We only know what our family went through since April," Arun Chaudhury, who looks after the circulation and distribution of the south Bengal edition of CPI(M)'s Bengali mouthpiece 'Ganashakti', said over the phone.

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Aakriti had been behind bars since her arrest in April. She was named in 11 FIRs and the NSA was invoked against her a month later.

For her parents in Durgapur, the legal battle, however, was not over.

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"She has got bail in five cases but is yet to get it in six others... We have appealed to the Allahabad High Court and hope to get it soon. We have full faith in the judiciary," Chaudhury said.

A meritorious student, Akriti scored 95 per cent marks in both classes 10 and 12, before moving to the national capital for higher studies. She completed her graduation and masters in modern history from Delhi University with a first class and subsequently enrolled for an LLB. She was also preparing for a PhD, her father said.

The family had initially hoped she would prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and choose a secure career.

"But after witnessing the ordeal common people go through for raising their voice against injustice, we are now happy that she chose this life and didn't become a bureaucrat," Chaudhury said.

A visit to Delhi in February gave her father a glimpse into the life she had built for herself away from home.

"I knew what my daughter was shaping up to be. She taught poor children of Anganwadi workers at slums. I felt extremely proud that my daughter had grown into someone who cares for the society and the poor," he said.

Aakriti, he said, had always felt strongly about people who were less privileged.

"Everyone fights for themselves, but she fought for the ones who couldn't fight for themselves — the poor, the hungry," Chaudhury said.

He also questioned whether standing up for such people could be considered a crime.

"Is teaching children of Anganwadi workers for free a crime? Is raising your voice against injustice a crime? I am a Leftist and have dedicated my life to poor people's cause. My daughter has grown up in this environment," he said.

He said the family was not even informed immediately after Aakriti's arrest.

"Police did not inform us about the arrest for the first few days. It was only after April 11, we came to know about it after making enquiries when we failed to get in touch with her for three days," he said.

The family had to wait for months as legal proceedings continued. The court order has now brought some relief.

Chaudhury said the ordeal had also reinforced his belief in the path his daughter had chosen.

"We are relieved and proud of our daughter," he added.