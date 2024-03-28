Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 27

India on Wednesday summoned the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena and took strong objection to a US State Department spokesperson’s remarks in Washington on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

US’ Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena in South Block. ANI

The summoning of the envoy of India’s strategic partner and her interaction with Foreign Office officials lasted 45 minutes as against five minutes for a senior diplomat from the German Embassy on March 23 over the same issue — seeking a “fair, transparent and timely legal process” for jailed Kejriwal. “We take strong objection to the remarks of the spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the summoning. “In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who also pointed out that India’s legal processes were based on an independent judiciary that was committed to objective and timely outcomes. “Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted,” Jaiswal commented.

In response to a query about the Kejriwal case, a US State Department spokesperson had said, “We encourage a fair, transparent and timely legal process for CM Kejriwal.”

The ED had earlier this month arrested Kejriwal after the Delhi HC refused to grant him protection from coercive action. Unlike in the case of the German diplomat, the cameras were present to record Berbena’s entry and exit at South Block. Though the comments were made a few days ago, India opted to summon a US diplomat after a couple of days. The time lapse had led to commentaries in media where comparisons were made with the quick summoning of the German diplomat the day after the comments were made.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #United States of America USA #Washington