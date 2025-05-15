DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / What sort of statements are you making: SC to MP minister over remarks on Col Qureshi

What sort of statements are you making: SC to MP minister over remarks on Col Qureshi

Top court agrees to hear on Friday minister Vijay Shah’s plea against Madhya Pradesh High Court order
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:15 PM May 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered the police to file an FIR against minister Vijay Shah. Photo: Video grab via X@KrVijayShah
Advertisement

What sort of statements are you making, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who has challenged a high court order directing an FIR against him for his remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. It will hear his plea on May 16.

Advertisement

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a Bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

“What sort of statements are you making. You are a responsible minister of the government,” the CJI told Shah's counsel.

Advertisement

The lawyer said the petitioner was seeking a stay on the FIR.

The Bench said the plea would be heard on Friday.

Advertisement

Shah hit the headlines after a video, which went viral, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who was a prominent face of the armed forces along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had castigated Shah for passing “scurrilous” remarks and using “language of the gutters” against Colonel Qureshi, and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversial statements, the high court had ordered the police to register a first information report (FIR) against the minister.

After drawing severe condemnation, the MP tribal affairs minister said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper