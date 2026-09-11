DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Remove posts against BJP leader: Delhi High Court to CJP activists

Remove posts against BJP leader: Delhi High Court to CJP activists

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court on Thursday persuaded two Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders to take down AI-generated social media posts targeting BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

However, the court stopped short of granting him a wider “dynamic injunction”, observing that criticism and even lampooning were part of public life while a person remained entitled to protect his reputation.

Advertisement

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela recorded undertakings by CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka that the disputed posts would be removed during the day after the Bench questioned whether political protest needed to cross into attributing statements to a person who claims to have never made those remarks.

Advertisement

The order came on Bhatia's Rs 2-crore defamation suit against the CJP and its leaders over an AI-generated graphic that allegedly attributed to him remarks concerning Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of assaulting the father of CJP activist Nishu Azad. The graphic claimed Bhatia had described Bhardwaj as a ‘dimaagi Naxal’. Bhatia denied making such statement. The Bench asked the CJP leaders whether they were willing to do so voluntarily. Both agreed.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts