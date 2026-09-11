Remove posts against BJP leader: Delhi High Court to CJP activists

The Delhi High Court on Thursday persuaded two Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders to take down AI-generated social media posts targeting BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

However, the court stopped short of granting him a wider “dynamic injunction”, observing that criticism and even lampooning were part of public life while a person remained entitled to protect his reputation.

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Justice Tushar Rao Gedela recorded undertakings by CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka that the disputed posts would be removed during the day after the Bench questioned whether political protest needed to cross into attributing statements to a person who claims to have never made those remarks.

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The order came on Bhatia's Rs 2-crore defamation suit against the CJP and its leaders over an AI-generated graphic that allegedly attributed to him remarks concerning Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of assaulting the father of CJP activist Nishu Azad. The graphic claimed Bhatia had described Bhardwaj as a ‘dimaagi Naxal’. Bhatia denied making such statement. The Bench asked the CJP leaders whether they were willing to do so voluntarily. Both agreed.