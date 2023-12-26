Renowned sculptor Uttam R Pacharne dies at 67 in Mumbai hospital

IANS

Mumbai, December 26

Renowned sculptor and former Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi Uttam R Pacharne passed away following a brief illness, here early on Tuesday, a family friend said.

He was 67, and breathed his last at a private hospital in Goregaon west where he was admitted last Friday for complications arising out of a brain haemorrhage, said his friend and artist Prakash Bhise.

Pacharne is survived by his wife, a son Subodh who is an architect and daughter Suruchi who is a research scientist in the United Kingdom.

Bhise added that Pacharne’s mortal remains shall be kept at his home in Raheja Complex of Malad east for public darshan from 10 am to 2 pm today and then taken away for the last rites.

Born on June 2, 1956 at Chakhalewadi in Ahmednagar, Pacharne topped the Diploma in Art Teacher’s course at Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya in Pune in 1976, and then did a sculpture and modelling course from the prestigious Sir J J School of Art in Mumbai.

From 1978, he participated in several art exhibitions of his sculptures and creations at some of the top galleries in the country and abroad.

He bagged the National Lalit Kala Akademi Award and Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar (1985), Junior National Award in memory of the late PM Indira Gandhi (1986), medals, honours, and other accolades during his career of over four decades.

He was appointed Chairman of the Lalit Kala Akademi (2018) for a 3-year term, President of the Bombay Art Society and other bodies in various capacities.

Pacharne’s big and small sculptures adorn different locations in India and abroad, including White Tiger Regiment at Jhansi (1980), Swami Vivekananda statue at Mumbai (1981), standing Buddha and Dr B R Ambedkar statue, both in Dhule (2002), Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj statue in south Mumbai (2003), Swatantrya Jyot at Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2004), freedom fighter Govindbhai Shroff at Aurangabad (2007), among many more.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai