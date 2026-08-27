DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Replace NTA with statutory authority through an Act of Parliament: Doctors’ body

Replace NTA with statutory authority through an Act of Parliament: Doctors’ body

To present suggestions for exam reforms before Nilekani panel

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement
The United Doctor’s Front (UDF) will present its recommendations on examination reforms before the high-powered task force (HPTF) headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the examination system.
Advertisement

UDF chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal said the HPTF invited him on Thursday for a detailed discussion on exam reforms at a meeting chaired by former Chief Secretary and HPTF member Amrit Lal Meena.

Advertisement

The UDF’s principal demand is to replace NTA with a statutory national examination authority through an Act of Parliament. “India’s examination system cannot continue to depend upon ad-hoc arrangements and corrective measures after every controversy. The future of crores of students and young Indians requires a permanent, professionally staffed, technologically secure and accountable examination institution,” said Mittal.

Advertisement

He said that the UDF had consistently raised concerns regarding examination integrity. It had also pursued the issue before the Supreme Court, seeking systemic and long-term reforms rather than temporary fixes, he added.

“Our objective is not merely to secure the next exam. We want to help build a system in which paper leaks become structurally difficult, responsibility is clearly fixed, technology is secure and students can have complete faith in the process,” Mittal said.

Advertisement

The HPTF was announced by PM Modi on July 26 amid the NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak controversy.

The announcement came shortly after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after weeks of student protests over examination-related issues.

Apart from Nilekani, the task force's members include former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath; former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT-Chennai director V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Kawal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts