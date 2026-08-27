Replace NTA with statutory authority through an Act of Parliament: Doctors’ body

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UDF chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal said the HPTF invited him on Thursday for a detailed discussion on exam reforms at a meeting chaired by former Chief Secretary and HPTF member Amrit Lal Meena.

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The UDF’s principal demand is to replace NTA with a statutory national examination authority through an Act of Parliament. “India’s examination system cannot continue to depend upon ad-hoc arrangements and corrective measures after every controversy. The future of crores of students and young Indians requires a permanent, professionally staffed, technologically secure and accountable examination institution,” said Mittal.

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He said that the UDF had consistently raised concerns regarding examination integrity. It had also pursued the issue before the Supreme Court, seeking systemic and long-term reforms rather than temporary fixes, he added.

“Our objective is not merely to secure the next exam. We want to help build a system in which paper leaks become structurally difficult, responsibility is clearly fixed, technology is secure and students can have complete faith in the process,” Mittal said.

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The HPTF was announced by PM Modi on July 26 amid the NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak controversy.

The announcement came shortly after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after weeks of student protests over examination-related issues.

Apart from Nilekani, the task force's members include former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath; former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT-Chennai director V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Kawal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.