Replace ‘pyramid of privilege’ with ‘platform for partnership’: PM

The Global South must become a “rule-shaper” and the existing “pyramid of privilege” in global governance must give way to a “platform of partnership”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he urged BRICS to translate its unity into “concrete results” globally, asserting that the grouping was “not against anyone”.

Addressing the opening session of the 18th BRICS Summit here, Modi said the grouping, which is marking its 20th anniversary, had reached a stage of “maturity and responsibility” and needed an ambitious agenda for the next two decades.

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“Over the past 20 years, BRICS has carved a distinct identity for itself on the global stage. We respect each other’s perspectives and move forward through consensus. We strive to move ahead not by opposing anyone, but with the vision of taking everyone along. Now is the time for us to translate our unity and consensus within BRICS into concrete results on the global stage,” Modi said.

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He proposed a BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism to ensure that the annual rotation of the chairmanship does not disrupt the grouping's institutional momentum. The mechanism, he said, could enable the BRICS Troika to follow up on initiatives and outcomes, backed by a secure digital repository recording the nodal point, timeframe and implementation status of every decision.

Modi also called for a major overhaul of global governance, saying the existing structure resembled a pyramid in which power and decision-making remained concentrated at the top, while countries of the Global South were left with little say despite being affected by global decisions.

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“Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises yet occupies the back row in decision-making. We must transform this pyramid into a platform for partnership, where every country has a voice, every member has a stake and the development of humanity lies at the core of every effort,” he said.

On emerging technologies, Modi said the Global South must move from being “rule-takers” to “rule-shapers”, particularly in AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology and critical technologies.

He proposed using BRICS as a platform to equip young diplomats and policymakers from the Global South with negotiation skills, practical training and legal expertise.

Modi also proposed a Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network to connect maritime authorities and missions of BRICS countries for distress alerts, medical assistance, family notifications and evacuation operations.

“If our future is shared, then the right to shape it must also be shared,” Modi said, calling for BRICS to move “from voice to impact” and “from pilot to partnership”.

The PM proposed that BRICS formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform and turn them into a “BRICS Reform Roadmap” by the next summit, focusing on representation, responsiveness and rule-making.

In his remarks, Modi also touched upon the need for reforms within the UN Security Council which he said could no longer be postponed. He also sought greater representation for emerging economies in global financial institutions, saying voting power, leadership positions and policy priorities should reflect contemporary economic realities.