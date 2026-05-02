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Home / India / Repolling begins at 15 booths in West Bengal after complaints of irregularities

Repolling begins at 15 booths in West Bengal after complaints of irregularities

The voting is being held in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 08:14 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Elderly women show their credentials after casting vote during the West Bengal Assembly elections in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. Image credit/PTI
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Voting began on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission ordered repolls a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices, an official said.

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The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour.

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Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said.

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Polling in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and “material circumstances”, the Election Commission official said.

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The BJP had alleged rampant electoral malpractices in certain polling stations of both the assembly seats under the Dimanod Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The EC had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.

Meanwhile, the EC will decide on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency on Saturday.

The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases - April 23 and April 29, amid unprecedented security arrangements.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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