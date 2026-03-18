Report flags shortage of faculty, joblessness

India has made significant strides in expanding higher education access for 15 to 29-year-olds, shifting youth from agriculture to industry and services while reducing gender and caste disparities, says the ‘State of Working India 2026’ report from Azim Premji University.

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Youth education levels have risen sharply over four decades, particularly among women. The share of young men in education dropped from 38% in 2017 to 34% in late 2024, with many citing household income needs as the reason for withdrawal. India’s working-age population share will begin declining after 2030.

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“More young people today are educated, informed, and ambitious than ever before. These are real achievements of which we can be proud,” said Indu Prasad, president of Azim Premji University.

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Drawing on four decades of official data, the report examines youth transitions into education, employment, and the workforce, assessing the demographic dividend’s utilisation and related challenges.

Faculty numbers have failed to keep pace with student growth. “Against AICTE norms of 15–20 students per teacher, private colleges average 28 and public colleges 47. Hiring and filling vacancies remain crucial to safeguard learning outcomes amid resource constraints,” it warns. Lead author Rosa Abraham, Associate Professor of Economics, said: “The report traces a young worker’s journey—from education to job search and employment—over the last 40 years. We hope it will inform coordinated policymaking to address transition challenges.”

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Graduate unemployment among the 15 to 29-year-olds remains high, nearly 40% among the 15 to 25-year-olds, and 20% among the 25 to 29-year-olds.