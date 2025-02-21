Reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh exaggerated: BGB chief

Even as India continues to thwart infiltration attempts from across the Bangladesh border, both the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday said such incidents have significantly declined due to mutual cooperation since the political crisis erupted in the neighbouring country in August last year.

Addressing mediapersons after the conclusion of the 55th Director General (DG)-level talks between the two border forces, BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary said, “Infiltration has come down substantially with BGB’s cooperation. Throughout the (Bangladesh political) crisis, both forces have worked together to maintain peace along the border.”

BGB chief Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui echoed this sentiment, stating that infiltration has not increased and that concerns over the issue are merely a matter of public perception.

Responding to questions on alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, Siddiqui dismissed such reports as “exaggerated”. The BSF chief remained silent on the matter.

“The reports of attacks on minorities are exaggerated. In fact, the recently held Durga Puja festival was one of the most peacefully organised celebrations in border areas. The BGB and other law enforcement agencies were strictly tasked with ensuring a peaceful atmosphere,” Siddiqui said.

He acknowledged that there was initial fear among minorities after the political crisis erupted in August 2024 but emphasised that the BGB and other security agencies assured them of their safety. “If there were any apprehensions, minorities were encouraged to inform the authorities. The key issue is not whether incidents occurred but how they were resolved and whether security was ensured for minorities,” he added.

Siddiqui also dismissed reports of illegal construction by Bangladeshi civilians within 150 yards of the international border under BGB’s protection, despite the issue being raised by BSF.

“These reports are factually incorrect. Development work takes place on both sides, and necessary concurrence is taken. If there is a communication gap, such activities are flagged, objected to and resolved through mutual discussions,” he said.

He further denied allegations of BGB personnel attacking Indian nationals or BSF personnel. “Even if an Indian national is apprehended, he is not attacked,” Siddiqui asserted. However, BSF chief Chawdhary acknowledged incidents where Bangladeshi miscreants have attacked BSF personnel under the cover of darkness. “We follow all protocols and do not use lethal force. Even in self-defence, we practice complete restraint,” he said.

Addressing concerns over border fencing between India and Bangladesh, Siddiqui reiterated that neither side is allowed to construct permanent structures within 150 yards of the border. He attributed occasional disagreements to communication gaps and stressed the need for proper consultation and mutual discussions before undertaking any construction in the no-man’s land.

“There is no discussion on changing the 1975 clause on border alignment. That was beyond the scope of this meeting. The question of how far back from the zero line the fence should be has always been a part of discussions. We have requested joint inspections at these locations,” he said.