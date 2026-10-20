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Home / India / Rescued baby orangutan returns to Indonesia, 5 more to follow

Rescued baby orangutan returns to Indonesia, 5 more to follow

Move strengthens endangered wildlife conservation efforts

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A baby Sumatran orangutan rescued in India nearly two years ago has been repatriated to Indonesia, with efforts underway to send back five more young orangutans rescued in Odisha last month, officials said here on Monday.

Orangutans are endangered great apes native to Southeast Asia, with the Sumatran species facing severe threats from habitat loss, poaching and illegal wildlife trade. Their repatriation requires coordination between the countries concerned to ensure proper identification, legal compliance and appropriate care.

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The orangutan, rescued in November 2024, was flown from Gujarat to Indonesia and arrived at Kualanamu Airport in Medan on October 19. Officials from the Consulate General of India in Medan attended a reception organised by Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry.

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The repatriation was facilitated through coordination between wildlife protection agencies and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) authorities of the two countries.

Indian wildlife authorities provided the animal with veterinary care and suitable habitat facilities following its rescue. In a special gesture, the Government of India waived all historical costs incurred for its care and maintenance before repatriation, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said.

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The successful transfer reflects cooperation between India and Indonesia in protecting endangered species and is expected to set a precedent for future collaboration in wildlife conservation.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the early repatriation of five young orangutans rescued in Odisha in September, subject to confirmation of their species and origin and completion of the required procedures.

The five orangutans are currently being cared for at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where they are receiving veterinary treatment and protection.

The Indian Embassy in Jakarta is facilitating a visit to India by Indonesian wildlife experts from the country’s Ministry of Forestry in November to help advance the process.

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