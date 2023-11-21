Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

PTI

Uttarkashi (U'khand), November 21

Rescuers on Tuesday released the first video of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel here for 10 days.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the 6-inch food pipeline.

VIDEO | First visuals of workers stuck inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in #Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.



Rescuers on Monday pushed a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel allowing supply of larger quantities of food and live visuals of the 41 workers… pic.twitter.com/mAFYO1oZwv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2023

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

