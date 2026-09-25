Researchers flag scientific, policy uncertainties in land use for carbon sequestration

Land use can contribute substantially to climate change mitigation through carbon storage in vegetation and soils, but scientific and policy uncertainties strongly influence India’s projected land-use sequestration, a new study has said.

The study addressed a “critical gap” in India’s climate policy by integrating land-use transitions, soil carbon dynamics, forest carbon accumulation and energy–land interactions within a single modelling framework tailored to Indian conditions.

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“A central finding of this study is the large influence of scientific and policy uncertainty on projected land-use sequestration. Differences in carbon density estimates, cropland SOC maturity years and policy choices produce a wide range of sequestration values by 2070,” the researchers said.

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“Reducing the scientific uncertainties through improved monitoring and nationally consistent carbon datasets will therefore be essential for strengthening future climate planning,” they remarked.

As India pursues its Nationally Determined Contribution ((NDC) commitments and long-term net-zero goal, understanding the magnitude, durability and uncertainty of land-based carbon sequestration becomes increasingly important, they said.

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The land-use sector can provide a substantial contribution to climate mitigation, but that contribution is neither fixed nor permanent, they pointed out. Carbon sequestration depends not only on the extent of forest and tree cover expansion, but also on the biophysical and temporal dynamics of forests and cropland soils, which gradually reduce sequestration rates as these systems mature.

“Therefore, long-term mitigation assessments must move beyond static estimates of carbon sink potential and explicitly account for how sequestration evolves over time,” the researchers said.

Across the full uncertainty range, forests and tree cover could sequester an additional 8.8-31.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent between 2015 and 2070, depending on soil carbon accumulation rates and densities, the timing of achieving forest and tree cover target, and the extent of agro-forestry adoption, according to the study said. Annual sequestration across forests, tree cover, croplands, grasslands and fallow lands is projected to range from 68 to 719 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2070.

The study, undertaken by five researchers from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, New Delhi, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pillani and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, was published in Communications Earth and Environment, a peer reviewed international journal, on September 24.

For India’s net-zero target year, 2070, longer duration to achieve cropland SOC maturity, higher carbon densities of soil and biomass, longer duration of forest cover and an agro-forestry based land management approach would lead to higher sequestration of carbon dioxide. On the other hand, the opposite of these would lead to a much lower sequestration by India’s land systems.

“While two of these are scientific uncertainties that need to be understood better, the other two are policy choices that need to be carefully calibrated. Our analysis finds that deep emissions reductions in the energy sector, while having implications for land-use change if bio-energy is pursued as a key strategy, do not materially impact India’s land use emission trajectories,” the researchers said.

The study suggested that the land-use sector can play a significant role in supporting India’s transition to net zero, including achievement of its forest-based NDC target and creation of significant carbon stocks.

“However, its long-term contribution will depend on balancing forest expansion with agricultural needs and sustaining carbon uptake through appropriate land management. These findings provide a more comprehensive basis for evaluating the role of land-based mitigation in India’s long-term climate strategy, the researchers said.