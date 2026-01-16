Reserved category candidates scoring higher than general cut-off get unreserved seats: SC

Candidates from reserved categories securing higher marks than the general category cut-off must be adjusted against unreserved seats, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

“It is now a settled proposition of law that a candidate belonging to reserved category (SC, ST and OBC) who has scored marks higher than the cut-off marks for the general category is to be treated as having qualified against an open or unreserved vacant post,” a bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice SC Sharma said. The top court set aside a 2020 judgment by the Kerala High Court, which had directed Airports Authority of India (AAI) to appoint an unreserved candidate by excluding meritorious reserved category candidates from the general list.

SC turns down plea alleging glitches in UMEED waqf portal, grants liberty to approach authorities

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition by a waqf mutawalli (caretaker), alleging technical and structural deficiencies in the Centre’s UMEED portal meant for uploading details of waqf properties. Noting that the issues raised were largely administrative in nature, a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the plea. However, it granted the liberty to petitioner Hashmat Ali, a mutawalli of a waqf, to move the appropriate authorities for redressal of grievances.

SC stays Calcutta HC verdict, disqualifying Mukul Roy as MLA for defecting to TMC

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Calcutta High Court verdict, disqualifying senior leader Mukul Roy as an MLA of the West Bengal Assembly after he defected to TMC from BJP. A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed the November 13, 2025 order of the high court.

Disqualification of BRS MLAs: SC seeks status report from Telangana Speaker in 2 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Telangana Assembly Speaker to apprise it in two weeks on the status of adjudication of disqualification pleas against BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress. A bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice AG Masih gave two weeks to the Speaker to file a status report, indicating the steps taken for disposing of disqualification pleas.