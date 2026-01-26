DT
PT
Home / India / Residents of MP village declare 'social boycott' over love marriages, administration orders action

Residents of MP village declare 'social boycott' over love marriages, administration orders action

Decision taken after eight couples from the village eloped and got married in the past six months

article_Author
PTI
Ratlam, Updated At : 07:26 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Residents of a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh have issued a social boycott diktat against those who elope for marriage and their families, prompting authorities to order action after a video related to the issue went viral on social media.

The diktat was issued in Pancheva, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, with residents claiming the social boycott decision was taken after eight couples from the village eloped and got married in the past six months.

A video showed a man announcing that young men and women who elope and marry for love as well as their families would be socially boycotted and not invited to any event. Even those helping such persons would face the same action, he further stated.

Other action, as announced by the man in the video, included denying employment to such couples as well as daily necessities like milk.

Collector Misha Singh on Monday said people in the video had been identified and police had been asked to take action in this regard.

“Our probe has revealed the decision against love marriages was taken not by the Gram Sabha, but by the villagers themselves,” she added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vivek Kumar Lal said these people are being “bound over” (making it legally binding on a person to maintain good conduct and not disturb peace).

Further action would be taken after a detailed investigation, Lal said.

