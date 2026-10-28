Resistance reborn: From rap to nazm, dissent finds rhythm on Delhi’s streets

A song can be conceived in a living room or a recording studio, but sometimes it acquires its real meaning on the streets. This thought echoed during the Pratirodh Ka Jashn at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Tuesday, where singers and artists including Yusra, Aditi and Mannu, came together for music, poetry and the language of dissent.

The gathering comes after a summer in which the streets of Delhi produced an unusually varied soundtrack of resistance, from Faiz Ahmad Faiz and old protest anthems to rap written within hours of police action, and even songs that were never intended as protest music.

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During the CJP mobilisation, rappers, including Hanumankind, Chaar Diwari, Seedhe Maut’s Encore ABJ, RAGA and Karma were seen at the Jantar Mantar protest. Hanumankind initially blended into the crowd before protesters recognised him. Other rappers subsequently turned the events into music, with artists, including Emiway Bantai, Yungsta, Gravity, Prabh Deep and Ikka, releasing or reshaping their work in response to the protests.

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Even Taare, an indie track released in June, acquired an unexpected second life when protesters began using it under videos of the demonstrations on social media. It was not one anthem but a collision of musical generations.

For Dev, the organiser for the event by Anhad, which has worked at the intersection of culture, communal harmony and democratic education since 2003, there is nothing unprecedented about such a collision. India’s movements have repeatedly used songs, poetry and local cultural forms to communicate what ordinary political language cannot. The difference today, he said, is where the cultural energy is coming from.

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Earlier movements could revolve around recognised poets, lyricists and organised cultural groups. Today’s resistance is more decentralised, emerging from local artists, singers, rappers, social media and people who may never have considered themselves part of a formal cultural movement.

For Yusra Naqvi, a young professional classical singer, who is now renowned for her singing and performances across the country, the decentralisation has deep roots. She grew up watching her CPI-member father hold meetings with party workers and listening to ‘Jangeets’ at political gatherings. Her sister’s experience at JNU introduced her to student protest culture. Later, she trained in classical music and studied old ghazals and nazms.

Aditi Sharma, who sung ‘Kaisa Ghabraya Saheb’, released before Lok Sabha polls of 2024, which has become part of contemporary protest imagery today, locates the decisive moment elsewhere, with the listener.

Sharma says, “A song becomes part of a protest when people pick it up because it articulates something they are feeling. The listener finds hope and a sense that they are not alone.”

Dev’s organisation has deliberately kept such cultural gatherings going even through times when there was no obvious audience for them. The argument is simple — an ecosystem has to exist before a movement can use it. The Jantar Mantar protests and CJP’s July 20 march offered a glimpse of what that ecosystem can look like, a rapper entering a crowd, an old nazm resurfacing on a phone, a folk song travelling across generations, and an existing track suddenly acquiring a political meaning its creators may never have intended.