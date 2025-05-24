DT
Resolutions on Operation Sindoor, caste census at NDA CMs' conclave on Sunday

The conclave will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:16 PM May 24, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister and BJP president J.P. Nadda during an event in New Delhi. PTI file
Resolutions congratulating the Indian military and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successful conduct of Operation Sindoor and another lauding the Union Cabinet for approving caste census as part of the next census exercise will be passed at a meeting of NDA chief ministers in the capital on Sunday.
The NDA Chief Ministers' and Deputy CMs conclave will be attended by 20 CMs and 18 Deputy CMs of the NDA-ruled state governments.
This is the first NDA CMs' meeting after India conducted military strikes on nine terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
The conclave will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi and attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. BJP president JP Nadda will also be there.
The conclave will focus on good governance models across NDA ruled states and also on the first anniversary of the NDA government which will fall on June 9.
Modi had taken oath as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9 last year.
