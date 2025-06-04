Respect privacy of armed forces’ personnel, kin: MoD to media

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday issued an advisory urging media personnel to refrain from intruding into the private lives of armed forces personnel and their families, and to avoid approaching them for news stories.

Advertisement

The advisory comes amid ongoing operations such as Operation Sindoor, where senior officers have gained public attention for their leadership roles. The ministry noted that this focus has, in some cases, extended beyond professional coverage to the personal lives of officers and their families.

“Media personnel have approached residences, contacted family members and pursued personal coverage unrelated to official duties. Such actions are deeply inappropriate and potentially compromise the dignity, privacy and safety of officers and their families,” the MoD said.

Advertisement

The ministry emphasised that while officers may serve in prominent public roles, their families remain private citizens and should be treated with respect and sensitivity.

Media outlets have been advised to avoid visiting or contacting the private residences or families of serving or retired armed forces personnel, unless expressly invited or cleared through official channels. Additionally, the publication or broadcast of personal details — such as addresses, family photographs, or other non-operational information — should be avoided.

Advertisement

The MoD encouraged the media to focus on the professional and operational aspects of the armed forces’ activities and leadership, and to avoid speculative or intrusive reporting.

The ministry acknowledged the important role the media plays in informing the public and fostering awareness about national security, and expressed appreciation for continued coverage of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.