Respond to plea seeking release of voter data: Supreme Court to Election Commission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to respond within a week to a plea seeking a direction to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, which assembled at 6:30 pm — two and a half hours after the end of the usual court ours to hear the plea of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) — ordered listing it for hearing before an appropriate Bench during the summer vacation on May 24.

