Responsible tourism will drive growth, says Kerala CM Vijayan

Inaugurating the Invest Kerala Global Summit at Kochi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan outlines the state’s vision to become a leading investment hub, emphasising the creation of a “knowledge society.” In an interview with Priyanka Singh of The Tribune, Vijayan highlights Kerala’s tourism expansion, investment incentives and sectoral growth plans. Excerpts:

Q: Has the state seen a rise in domestic tourism?

Yes, and it’s evident from the growth in places like Bekal in Kasargod, Kerala’s northernmost district. In 1995, Bekal had only 50,000 visitors. Today, it welcomes over 5 lakh tourists annually. The ratio of foreign to domestic tourists was 1:33 in 2023, proving that travelers from across India are exploring Kerala beyond traditional hotspots like Munnar.

Advertisement

Q: How is Kerala planning to boost tourism further?

We are developing various tourism circuits, including a pilgrimage circuit, to showcase Kerala’s heritage. Our responsible tourism model focuses on economic, social and environmental sustainability. Destinations like Kumarakom have successfully implemented the model, benefiting local communities. Additionally, Kerala leads in medical and wellness tourism, particularly in Ayurveda and has the highest number of 5-star hotels in India.

Advertisement

Q: What sectoral growth does the government aim to achieve post-summit?

We are prioritising logistics, food processing, maritime, tourism, and hi-tech manufacturing. An industrial corridor in Palakkad is being developed for pharma and manufacturing industries. We will also establish private industrial estates and logistics parks to boost infrastructure.

Q: Many states, including Madhya Pradesh, are holding investment summits. What makes Kerala stand out?

Every state should attract investment for the collective progress of the nation. However, Kerala's business-friendly policies set it apart. The state was recognized as a top achiever in the Business Reform Action Plan, topping 9 out of 30 reform parameters.

Through K-SWIFT, entrepreneurs can start businesses with an acknowledgment certificate, receiving necessary licenses within three years and six months. We offer 18 investment incentives, including 100% SGST reimbursement, subsidies, employment incentives, and R&D funding. Large-scale projects receive customized support through a high-powered committee led by the Chief Secretary.

Kerala’s investor-friendly ecosystem is driving sustainable and inclusive industrial development. With strong policy frameworks, infrastructure, and a skilled workforce, the state is poised to become a global investment hub, reinforcing its position as the gateway to a developed India.