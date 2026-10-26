DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Retired Army captain held in Tamil Nadu's Vellore for sharing military secrets with woman

Retired Army captain held in Tamil Nadu's Vellore for sharing military secrets with woman

Babu had served in the Indian Army for 28 years in various divisions, including the military equipment and artillery wings, before retiring in 2025 as a captain

article_Author
PTI
Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Updated At : 11:38 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The 52-year-old retired official, who was arrested following a tip-off, was identified as Babu P. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

A retired Indian Army captain was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, allegedly for leaking confidential military secrets to an unidentified woman on WhatsApp, police said on Monday.

The 52-year-old retired official, who was arrested following a tip-off, was identified as Babu P. He had provided confidential information about army equipment to the unidentified woman, they said.

Advertisement

Babu had served in the Indian Army for 28 years in various divisions, including the military equipment and artillery wings, before retiring in 2025 as a captain.

Advertisement

Since his retirement, he has been residing in Keezhvallam village near Kaniyambadi in the district, police said.

He was approached on WhatsApp about a year ago by a woman who claimed to be working on a project for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and over time the conversations grew personal, including video calls.

Advertisement

Under the pretext of the DRDO project, she sought sensitive military information.

Babu allegedly shared data he possessed and had even called serving and retired colleagues, as well as Army offices, to gather additional information requested by the woman.

Further investigation is on to confirm her identity and location.

Following a two-day joint interrogation by central intelligence officials, Babu was formally handed over to the local police.

He has been booked under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(c) and 5(1)(a) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and remanded to the Vellore Central Prison on Saturday, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts