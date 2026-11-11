Retired government officials brought under poll code restrictions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said restrictions and prohibitions applicable to serving government employees under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would also apply to retired government officials and other individuals engaged by state and Union Territory governments.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Utar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all of which are scheduled to go to the polls early next year, the ECI said such individuals must maintain political neutrality and refrain from participating in election campaigns or canvassing.

The commission said the directive was aimed at ensuring the integrity and impartiality of the electoral process and that those engaged by governments after retirement were expected to adhere to the same standards of conduct as serving public officials during the enforcement of the MCC.