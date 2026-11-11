Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Retired government officials brought under poll code restrictions

Retired government officials brought under poll code restrictions

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:28 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
On Tuesday, the Ladakh Election Commission announced December 4 as the polling date for elections to the LAHDCs. Representative pic
Advertisement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said restrictions and prohibitions applicable to serving government employees under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would also apply to retired government officials and other individuals engaged by state and Union Territory governments.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Utar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all of which are scheduled to go to the polls early next year, the ECI said such individuals must maintain political neutrality and refrain from participating in election campaigns or canvassing.

The commission said the directive was aimed at ensuring the integrity and impartiality of the electoral process and that those engaged by governments after retirement were expected to adhere to the same standards of conduct as serving public officials during the enforcement of the MCC.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts