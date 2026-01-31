DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Retired IAF personnel shot at in Lucknow

Retired IAF personnel shot at in Lucknow

He was keeping some items from his shop in his car when two unknown individuals fired at him, with a bullet hitting him above his right eye

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 06:33 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

A 60-year-old retired Indian Air Force personnel was shot at in a shopping complex in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow, police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

At least two persons were involved in the attack, they said.

Advertisement

“The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Friday at Shopping Square-2 in Ansal Sushant Golf City, following which the police control room received information through Dial-112," DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal said.

Advertisement

Avadhesh Kumar Pathak, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district, is currently residing in Lucknow, and runs a shop named 'Rasoi By Maa' at Shopping Square-1, the police said.

Pathak was keeping some items from his shop in his car when two unknown individuals fired at him, with a bullet hitting him above his right eye, they said.

Advertisement

He was immediately rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, and doctors said his condition is stable and he is out of danger, they added.

An FIR has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station against two unidentified individuals based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, the DCP said.

CCTV footage from the site and nearby areas is being examined. The DCP has constituted eight special police teams to crack the case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts