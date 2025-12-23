DT
Returning home after pre-board exam, Class 12 student killed in collision between bikes 

Three others were injured in the collision and were rushed to a hospital in UP's Ballia area

PTI
Ballia (UP), Updated At : 12:29 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Representative Image/iStock
A class 12 student was killed and three persons were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in the Rasra Kotwali area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Singhi Chatti on the Rasra-Nagra road on Monday.

Saksham Singh (18), a resident of Tadibada village in the Nagra police station area, was returning home after appearing for a class 12 pre-board examination at a private school in Akhanpura along with two friends from his village, Adarsh Singh and Anurag Singh. On their way back home, their motorcycle collided with another coming from the Nagra side, Kotwali in-charge Yogendra Bahadur Singh said.

He said Pawan Kumar (16), a resident of Malikchak village under Mohammadabad police station area of Ghazipur district, was riding the other motorcycle.

All four were injured in the collision and were rushed to the Rasra hospital, where Saksham Singh was declared dead, the Kotwali in-charge said.

Pawan Kumar, who sustained serious injuries, has been referred to the district hospital for treatment, while the condition of the other injured is stated to be stable, he said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

