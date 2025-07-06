DT
Home / India / Reuters' X account withheld in India 'in response to legal demand'

Reuters' X account withheld in India 'in response to legal demand'

It remains unclear whether the block is temporary or permanent, or what specific content or report triggered the action
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:25 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Photo: X@XCorpIndia
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of international news agency Reuters has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand. As of now, Reuters has not issued a statement explaining the restriction.

The message displayed on the account reads: “@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand,” according to a report by the Mint. The Reuters World handle was also found to be inaccessible in India since late Saturday night.

Despite the block on its main account, other Reuters-affiliated handles — including Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, and Reuters Asia — remain accessible in the country.

Reuters is the news division of Thomson Reuters, employing over 2,600 journalists in more than 200 locations worldwide.

According to the report, X’s policy states that content may be withheld in a specific jurisdiction if a valid legal request is received, in accordance with local laws. The restriction appears to be country-specific, as the account is still visible outside India.

It remains unclear whether the block is temporary or permanent, or what specific content or report triggered the action.

