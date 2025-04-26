DT
PT
REVA University hosts Vishwa Samvada 2025–India Taiwan Dialogue

REVA University hosts Vishwa Samvada 2025–India Taiwan Dialogue

Event organised in collaboration with Prospect Foundation, Taiwan
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:48 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
REVA University hosted Vishwa Samvada 2025 – India Taiwan Dialogue: Exploring Vistas for Cooperative Agendas, marking a key step in building global partnerships.

Organised in collaboration with the Prospect Foundation, Taiwan, the event brought together distinguished delegates from India and Taiwan to discuss shared priorities and strengthen bilateral ties.

Dr P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, stated, “Vishwa Samvada 2025 provides an important platform to strengthen ties between India and Taiwan. This dialogue highlights how constructive discussions can lead to meaningful cooperation and long-term partnerships.”

Dr I-Chung Lai, president of the Prospect Foundation, emphasised the strong India-Taiwan collaboration, highlighting India’s role as a technology hub and inviting deeper cooperation between the two nations for global innovation and strategic progress.

