Review colonial-era laws, V-P tells Global South nations

New Delhi, November 27

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday described the legacy of colonial laws as highly burdensome for countries of Global South, suggesting that they should review those.

“Time has come when Global South nations should follow India’s example and review old colonial laws that perpetuate prejudice against local populations,” he said, while addressing the first regional conference on ‘Ensuring Access to Quality Legal Aid for the Vulnerable: Challenges and Opportunities in the Global South’ here.

“As the Global South embarks on its journey towards a brighter future, it is imperative to shed the shackles of its colonial past and strive together to reverse the historical wrongs that have perpetuated injustice and inequality. This is a common threat,” he added.

Noting that India is in the process of reviewing outdated legislations, the Vice-President emphasised that it would bring about a sea change in our outlook and totally contain, curb and decimate those exploitative provisions. “The countries of the Global South will do well to closely study the action that India has taken in these areas and apply those to their countries after suitably customising,” he suggested.

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Attorney General of India Tushar Mehta and many others were present on the occasion. — TNS

Follow India’s lead The nations of the Global South will do well to study the action that India has taken in these areas & apply those to their nations after suitably customising. — Jagdeep Dhankhar, V-P

