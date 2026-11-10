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Home / India / Revised cancer drug prices kick in, patients set to save Rs 3,540 cr

Revised cancer drug prices kick in, patients set to save Rs 3,540 cr

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Prices of 137 anti-cancer drugs have been reduced with effect from Monday after the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped trade margins on their maximum retail prices (MRPs), a move expected to save consumers around Rs 3,540 crore annually.

The price revision follows recommendations of an Expert Committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 17, 2026.

According to the NPPA, 85 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised MRPs for 1,364 anti-cancer formulations covering 121 drugs as of November 8.

Of these, 679 brands have reported price reductions of more than 50 per cent, while the steepest drop in MRP stands at 96.45 per cent.

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The reduction is expected to provide significant relief to cancer patients and their families by lowering treatment costs. Consumers can verify revised prices through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application and by checking the MRP printed on medicine packs. The NPPA has clarified that chemists and hospital pharmacies cannot charge more than the revised MRP.

Among the medicines seeing sharp price cuts, RPG Life Sciences' Anarzole (anastrozole) tablets, used in breast cancer treatment, will now cost Rs 73 for a pack of 10 tablets, down from Rs 695.76.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories' Azacytin (azacitidine) injection has been repriced at Rs 1,495.04, compared with Rs 6,337 earlier.

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Similarly, Abbott Healthcare's Bevacizab injection will now cost Rs 5,930.13 for a 4-ml vial, down from Rs 21,767.70, reflecting one of the largest reductions among commonly used cancer therapies.

The government said the move was aimed at making cancer medicines more affordable and improving access to life-saving treatment across the country.

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