Revive bilateral dialogue, restore normal ties: Politicians, former diplomats from India, Pakistan urge both govts

More than 100 prominent citizens, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, from India and Pakistan have urged Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif to revive bilateral dialogue and restore normal ties.

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An open letter, signed by Abdullah, Mufti, former RAW chief AS Dulat, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, former diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, besides several retired diplomats and civil society members, asked the two governments to take “meaningful and sustained steps towards restoring peace, normalcy, dialogue and cooperation in South Asia”.

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The letter dated June 30, coordinated by OP Shah, chairman of Centre for Peace and Progress, and signed by 61 Indians and 55 Pakistanis, stressed that “sustained engagement and dialogue remain the only viable path to resolving differences”.

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The signatories called for the restoration of full diplomatic relations, reinstatement of high commissioners, resumption of normal visa services and reopening of a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on all outstanding issues.

They also sought discussions on Jammu and Kashmir, including revisiting the framework negotiated between 2004 and 2007, along with steps towards demilitarisation and de-escalation while addressing the “legitimate security concerns” of both countries.

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The appeal also sought reopening of trade channels, restoration of normal commercial relations, revival of the Most Favoured Nation or equivalent non-discriminatory trade arrangement and reopening of the Attari-Wagah land border.

It also called for resumption of the Delhi-Lahore bus service, Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service, Samjhauta Express and Thar Express, opening of the Kargil-Skardu route and reopening of airspace for commercial flights.

It sought the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, opening of Sharada Peeth for pilgrims, easing travel restrictions, greater exchanges among students, journalists, artists and business persons, and lifting restrictions on media outlets and digital platforms.

“The future of South Asia should be shaped not by division and conflict, but by peace, prosperity and shared progress,” the letter said, adding that the appeal was “not an endorsement of any political position” but a call to place the welfare and aspirations of nearly two billion people “above conflict, confrontation and division”.

India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity, with a large proportion of their populations being young. Continued hostility deprives millions of young people of opportunities, prosperity and a secure future, the signatories wrote.

They urged both governments to choose engagement over isolation, dialogue over hostility, and cooperation over confrontation.