Reward-carrying criminal killed in encounter with UP Police in Jhansi

Lucknow, November 18
A 45-year-old reward-carrying criminal was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force of the UP Police in Mauranipur area of Jhansi district on Saturday, the force said.
Rashid Kalia, wounded with gunshots, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the STF said in a statement.
Kalia was booked in 13 cases filed under charges of murder, rioting, attempt to murder, use of deadly weapons, etc in Kanpur and Jhansi.
A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced by Additional Director General of Police, Kanpur Zone, on any information leading to his arrest, the STF said.
