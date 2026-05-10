Rhymes like ‘Johny Johny Yes Papa’ teach children to lie, against Indian culture: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay has sparked a controversy by describing popular English nursery rhymes such as “Johny Johny Yes Papa” and “Rain Rain Go Away” as being against Indian culture and values, alleging that they teach children to lie and promote selfishness.

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Addressing a gathering at an event to felicitate ‘Siksha Mitras’ in Kanpur earlier this week, Upadhyay said education was not merely about becoming a teacher but about shaping the future generations and instilling values.

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“It is a small thing, but the path from education to becoming a teacher is very difficult. When you become a teacher, you are shaping the future generations and building the nation. But where will values come from?” Upadhyay said.

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Criticising the popular rhyme “Johny Johny Yes Papa”, the minister said parents proudly ask children to recite it without realising the message it conveys.

“With great enthusiasm, parents ask their children to recite before guests - ‘Johny Johny yes papa, eating sugar? No Papa.’ This poem teaches children to lie. ‘Telling lies? No Papa.’ Then comes ‘Open your mouth, ha ha ha.’ It makes a mockery of things. What are we teaching children?” he asked.

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Upadhyay also objected to the rhyme “Rain Rain Go Away”, saying it promotes individual pleasure over collective welfare.

“’Rain rain go away, come again another day, Little Johny wants to play.’ This means that because little Johny wants to play, the rain should go away. What kind of values are these? This is not ‘Swantah Sukhay’ (self pleasure)... it is not our culture, which is about ‘Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya’,” he said.

The BJP leader said the Indian culture emphasised collective good and harmony with nature rather than personal convenience.

Upadhyay, a senior BJP leader from Agra, has represented the Agra South Assembly constituency since 2012 and retained the seat in the 2017 and 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party attacked the minister over his statement, saying that the BJP did nothing in the past nine years and was raking up such issues only to divert attention of the people.

Party spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh said that such issues were raised only to hide the “BJP’s failure”. “They (BJP) did nothing in the past nine years. As they have nothing to tell to the people, they raise such issues,” he said.