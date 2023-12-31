Rich Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in US

PTI

New York, December 30

A wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their USD 5 million mansion in the US state of Massachusetts in an apparent domestic violence incident, according to media reports.

The bodies of Rakesh Kamal (57), his wife Teena (54) and their 18-year-old daughter Ariana were found in their Dover mansion around 7.30 pm on Thursday, Norfolk district attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Teena and her husband, who also went by Rick, had previously run a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova.

The district attorney, who described the “terrible tragedy” as a “domestic violence situation”, said a gun was found near the husband’s body. He declined to say whether all three family members were shot dead, and by whom, a newspaper reported. The couple appeared to have faced financial problems in recent years, online records show.

