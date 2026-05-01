icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Right to vote under threat, make it a fundamental right: Congress

Right to vote under threat, make it a fundamental right: Congress

Says Opposition would persist with efforts to remove CEC

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:37 AM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Image credit/PTI file
Advertisement
The Congress on Thursday said the right to vote was facing a serious challenge and called for it to be elevated to the status of a fundamental right, even as it stepped up its attack on the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Advertisement

Questioning the functioning of the poll body, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the EC’s credibility had declined and its present leadership was not acting as a neutral umpire. He claimed that the deterioration had begun earlier, but had deepened now, with the commission no longer appearing independent in its role.

Advertisement

Ramesh said the Opposition would persist with its efforts to remove the CEC, confirming that parties had submitted a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking a motion for his removal. He maintained that the demand stemmed from concerns over institutional integrity and impartiality in the conduct of elections.

Advertisement

Linking the issue to the larger question of voting rights, the Congress leader referred to Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier remarks on identifying and removing illegal immigrants. He asked the government to disclose how many such individuals had been identified, struck off electoral rolls, and deported. He argued that the lack of transparency raised concerns about the sanctity of the electoral process.

He asserted that the right to vote, currently treated as a statutory provision, should be granted constitutional protection as a fundamental right to prevent any future attempts at disenfranchisement. Such a move would make the right enforceable in courts and provide stronger safeguards for citizens, he said.

Advertisement

Ramesh recalled that the issue had also been debated during the framing of the Constitution, noting that leaders like BR Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram had cautioned that governments in the future might attempt to curtail voting rights.

He said the time had come to revisit that decision and ensure that the right to vote was firmly protected within the framework of fundamental rights, arguing that this would act as a safeguard against any erosion of democratic participation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts