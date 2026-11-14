Rights panel notice to Centre on ‘improper observance’ of Sahibzadas’ martyrdom

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) today issued a notice to the Centre over “evidence of improper observance” of Veer Bal Diwas, a commemoration of the sacrifice of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, and questioned the lack of awareness about the historical event.

The notice was issued to the Union Ministry of Education on a complaint filed by Sanjeev Newar of Seva Nyaya Utthan Foundation. Newar alleged that while several schools organise programmes on November 14 to celebrate Children’s Day, the extraordinary courage, supreme sacrifice and martyrdom of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, commemorated on December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, do not receive adequate recognition.

“Students are not being sufficiently exposed to this significant chapter of Indian history about the unparalleled sacrifices of the Sahibzadas,” the complaint said.

An NHRC Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo today took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

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“The Bench has issued a notice to the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Union Ministry of Education, directing the submission of a detailed action taken report within 14 days. The ministry has been asked to clarify whether any official notification, order or circular has been issued by the Government of India or any competent authority designating November 14 as Children’s Day. If such an order exists, the ministry has been directed to provide a copy along with relevant details,” the NHRC order stated.

The Bench has also sought the ministry’s response regarding the organisation of special educational and awareness programmes in schools on December 26 (Veer Bal Diwas) to familiarise students with the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and historical contribution of the Sahibzadas. The commission has emphasised the importance of this issue from the perspective of children’s historical awareness, education and exposure to India’s heritage.