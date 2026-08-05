Rijiju meets Rahul: Govt proposes 3-day special session to pass delimitation, women’s quota Bills

The government on Wednesday revived the pending agenda of women's reservation and delimitation by engaging with the principal Opposition party, Congress, on a proposal to convene a three-day special session of Parliament to pass the related Bills.

Advertisement

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to understand the opposition stand on the issue. The special session has been proposed from August 16 to 18.

Advertisement

The government has been keen on passing the constitutional amendment Bills to reserve 33 per cent women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by conducting delimitation and raising the strength of current Lok Sabha to 850 from 543.

Advertisement

The Congress-led Opposition had defeated the Bill during a special session in April, as the government did not have the requisite two-thirds majority of members present and voting required to pass a constitutional amendment.

Of late, the support and induction of MPs of other parties, including seven from AAP in Rajya Sabha, 20 of TMC in Lok Sabha and six of Shiv Sena UBT in Lok Sabha, has bolstered the NDA.

Advertisement

Sharad Pawar's NCP may also back the Bills, with the government also in touch with the DMK for issue-based backing.

Southern states are worried they will lose proportional representation. The government has assured them the best bet in the form of 50 per cent raise in Lok Sabha seats over the present strength in each state.

The Congress has been opposed to the linking of delimitation to women's reservation and says the reservation should be done on the current Lok Sabha strength.

The government seeks to push the Bills to implement the reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha election cycle instead of 2034 as is the provision under the currently applicable Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam that was passed in 2023.