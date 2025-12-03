DT
Home / India / Rijiju slams Opposition disruption in Rajya Sabha during foreign delegation visit

Parliamentary Affairs Minister says MPs' behaviour tarnishes India's image as Opposition continues sloganeering despite Chairman's request

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:08 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV via PTI)
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Opposition for disrupting proceedings in the Rajya Sabha amid a foreign delegation’s visit on Tuesday.

Sharing a video on X, Rijiju said, “As the Parliamentary Affairs Minister of India, I am deeply hurt & ashamed by the behaviour of Opposition MPs. We may have differences, but when it comes to India's image, we should put aside all differences.”

Despite being informed by Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan that a parliamentary delegation from Georgia was visiting, the Opposition continued demanding a debate on SIR.

The video shared by the minister shows the Chairman urging, “Please sit down… Let me complete the welcome.” However, the Opposition continued sloganeering.

In the House, Rijiju criticised the behaviour of a few parties, saying, “Two to four parties are disrupting the House. In a democracy, people win and lose. They should not vent their anger like this. By doing this, you are losing the trust of the people.”

