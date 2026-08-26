DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Khera over ‘false’ allegations against Himanta and wife

Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Khera over ‘false’ allegations against Himanta and wife

Continuing an exchange with Khera that began over Rijiju’s swimming posts, the Union Minister also claimed that Khera was subsequently 'rewarded' with a Rajya Sabha seat after the allegations backfired

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:16 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Photo: ANI file
Advertisement

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday claimed that two senior Congress leaders told him that Rahul Gandhi made Pawan Khera level “false allegations” against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma during the Assembly election in the state earlier this year.

Advertisement

Continuing an exchange with Khera that began over Rijiju’s swimming posts, the Union Minister also claimed that Khera was subsequently “rewarded” with a Rajya Sabha seat after the allegations backfired.

Advertisement

“2 senior Congressmen told me that Rahul Gandhi ji had asked Pawan Kheda to put false allegation against @himantabiswa Ji & Madam Riniki Ji at the last hour of Assam election. When the falsehood backfired, Kheda was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a prize which he doesn’t deserve!” Rijiju wrote on X.

Advertisement

There was no immediate response from Khera or the Congress to the claim.

Khera was nominated by the Congress for a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka in June, shortly after the Assam Assembly election, and was subsequently elected unopposed.

Advertisement

Khera and Sarma have had several run-ins. During the Assam assembly polls, allegations levelled by Khera against Sarma’s wife led to an FIR and a legal battle that reached the Supreme Court.

The latest post came a day after Khera took a swipe at Rijiju alleging that the Union Minister repeatedly invoked Gandhi while responding to those questioning his swimming technique. The minister could not even go for a “half-naked swim” without bringing up the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP alleged.

Rijiju responded that he would report Khera’s “indisciplined conduct” to Sarma.

The exchange began after Rijiju posted a video of himself swimming in a river in Arunachal Pradesh. Following comparisons with Gandhi, who has spoken about swimming as part of his fitness routine, Rijiju said the Congress leader might need training to negotiate Arunachal's rivers while it was “child’s play” for him.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts