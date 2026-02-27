Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father breathed his last on Friday morning at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, said the hospital PRO.

Singh's father was battling stage-four cancer.

He was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, but sadly couldn't make it. Rinku had to rush back home from the T20 World Cup squad to be with his family after his father's condition worsened after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa.

Rinku was quick to return to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday after a quick visit to meet his father.

However, Rinku didn't feature in the playing 11 for the Zimbabwe clash as India opted for Sanju Samson to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Rinku out of the equation.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed condolences to Rinku and his family.

In an X post, Harbhajan wrote, "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family."

