DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Rinku Singh's father passes away after battling stage-4 cancer

Rinku Singh's father passes away after battling stage-4 cancer

He was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida

article_Author
ANI
Greater Noida (, Updated At : 09:31 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rinku Singh with his father. Photo credit: Instagram/RinkuSingh
Advertisement

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father breathed his last on Friday morning at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, said the hospital PRO.

Advertisement

Singh's father was battling stage-four cancer.

Advertisement

He was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, but sadly couldn't make it. Rinku had to rush back home from the T20 World Cup squad to be with his family after his father's condition worsened after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa.

Advertisement

Rinku was quick to return to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday after a quick visit to meet his father.

However, Rinku didn't feature in the playing 11 for the Zimbabwe clash as India opted for Sanju Samson to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Rinku out of the equation.

Advertisement

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed condolences to Rinku and his family.

In an X post, Harbhajan wrote, "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family."

https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/2027206365454934377?s=20

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts