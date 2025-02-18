Rishi Sunak and family meet PM Modi

Former British premier Rishi Sunak and his family on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sudha Murty, the mother-in-law of Sunak, was also present, so were Sunak’s two daughters.

“It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Rishi Sunak, and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties,” Modi said after the meeting.