DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Rishi Sunak and family meet PM Modi

Rishi Sunak and family meet PM Modi

Sudha Murty, the mother-in-law of Sunak, was also present
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:09 PM Feb 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: X@narendramodi
Advertisement

Former British premier Rishi Sunak and his family on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sudha Murty, the mother-in-law of Sunak, was also present, so were Sunak’s two daughters.

“It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Rishi Sunak, and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties,” Modi said after the meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper