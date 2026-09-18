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Home / India / Rival Trinamool Congress factions get names and symbols for October 6 bypolls

Rival Trinamool Congress factions get names and symbols for October 6 bypolls

Mamata faction of TMC is to be called Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and gets football player as symbol; rival faction led by Arup Roy is to be called Democratic Trinamool Congress and gets envelope as symbol  

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:23 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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The Election Commission on Friday adjudicated the ongoing dispute with regard to the party name and election symbol of the Trinamool Congress rival factions allotting “football player” symbol to the Mamata Banerjee-led group.

The rival faction led by Arup Roy has been allotted the symbol of envelope for the October 6 bypolls.

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In its order, the EC said, “The group led by Arup Roy is allotted ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ name and ‘envelope’ as symbol and is to be treated as a recognised political party in the states of West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura. The group led by Mamata Banerjee is allotted ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ name and ‘football player’ as symbol and is to be treated as a recognised political party in the states of West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.”

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The symbols have been allotted for the upcoming by-elections pending the adjudication of the dispute regarding the name of All India Trinamool Congress and the ‘flower and grass’ symbol of the party.

The EC said the nomination paper of Safiuzzaman Saikh, filed from Rejinagar Assembly constituency in West Bengal pursuant to the Form B authorised by Arup Roy, shall be considered a candidate set up by the Democratic Trinamool Congress having symbol ‘envelope’, subject to fulfilment of all other statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act.

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"The nomination paper of Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, filed pursuant to the Form B authorised by Mamata Banerjee, shall be considered a candidate set up by the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress having symbol ‘football player’, subject to fulfilment of all other statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act," the EC ruled.

From Nandigram, the nomination paper of M Ehteshmul Haquel filed pursuant to the Form B authorised by Arup Roy, shall be considered a candidate set up by the Democratic Trinamool Congress having symbol ‘envelope’, subject to fulfilment of all other statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act and Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) will be considered candidate of Mamata All India Trinamool Congress.

The EC said Abdul Salam from Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency from the Mamata Banerjee faction will be considered a candidate of the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress having the symbol ‘football player’.

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