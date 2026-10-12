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Home / India / Riyadh airport attack: 3 Indian nationals in ICU but stable, says Embassy

Riyadh airport attack: 3 Indian nationals in ICU but stable, says Embassy

The Embassy has urged Indian nationals to stay indoors and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels

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ANI
Riyadh, Updated At : 08:44 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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One Indian national injured in the attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has died, while three others are in the ICU but stable, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday.

In an update on the condition of the injured Indian nationals, the Embassy said two others were admitted to normal hospital wards, while the remaining injured had been discharged.

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“Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU, but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

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The Embassy thanked the Saudi authorities for providing medical care to the injured and assured the affected families of all possible assistance.

“We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support,” it added.

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Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the deceased Indian national, Mohammad Yousuf Ali, was a resident of Hyderabad and was travelling to Medina for Umrah when the incident occurred. He said Ali's wife and children were among those injured.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Riyadh issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant amid the prevailing situation.

In the advisory, the Embassy urged Indian nationals to stay indoors and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the advisory read.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events,” it added.

The Embassy also said that its operations in Riyadh, along with the Consulate in Jeddah and services provided through VFS, were continuing normally. It said further updates and advisories would be issued as necessary.

The Embassy asked members of the Indian community to contact the 24-hour helpline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) for assistance. The toll-free number is 8002471234.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also expressed condolences over the death and said the Indian Embassy would extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family.

"Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance," EAM's X post read.

The remarks come after King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was struck again on Sunday in a second attack within 24 hours and the third this week, when a projectile hit Terminal 4 and ignited a fire, following a devastating assault a day earlier that left 12 people dead and over 300 injured.

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