Home / India / RJD, Congress soft on infiltrators, 'dislike' for Lord Ram over vote bank: PM Modi

RJD, Congress soft on infiltrators, 'dislike' for Lord Ram over vote bank: PM Modi

At Araria rally, PM says opposition's vote-bank politics shows contempt for traditions; cites NDA’s development record under Nitish Kumar

PTI
Araria, Updated At : 02:12 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally as part of Bihar Assembly elections, in Araria.(YT@NarendraModi via PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday charged the opposition RJD-Congress combine in Bihar with having a soft corner for infiltrators, but "dislike" for Lord Ram and 'Chhathi Maiya' because of vote bank politics.

Addressing a rally in Araria district, Modi also alleged that the reluctance of opposition leaders to visit Ayodhya to have 'darshan' of shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri and Maharshi Valmiki was indicative of their "hatred" for Dalits and backward classes.

"Bihar saw zero development during the 15 years of 'jungle raj'. No highways and bridges were built, nor any centres of higher learning were set up. The NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked very hard to bring the state out of that era," he said.

"Today, Bihar has so many expressways, bridges over rivers, as many as four central universities and other centres of higher learning. Only the NDA can ensure that this journey towards growth continues uninterrupted," he added.

Modi said the NDA faces a big challenge on this journey of growth, which is the menace of infiltration.

"The NDA is committed to driving out each and every infiltrator from the country. But the Congress-RJD offer them protection, take out political yatras in their favour and come up with misleading narratives," alleged the PM in an indirect reference to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and allegations of "vote theft".

"Whenever the RJD-Congress achieve power, they try to give back-door entry to infiltrators. They do so because of vote bank politics. But this takes a toll on the people of this country. The infiltrators claim a share in all that belongs to the citizens," he added.

Modi also said vote bank politics has filled the opposition leaders with contempt for traditions.

"The naamdaar of Congress (Gandhi) called the devotion to Chhathi Maiya a drama. They never visit Ayodhya to have a darshan of Lord Sri Ram," he said.

"I understand their dislike for Lord Ram. But they can at least pay obeisance at the shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Shabri Mata and Maharshi Valmiki. Their reluctance to do so only indicates their hatred for Dalits and backward classes," he alleged.

The PM also claimed that infighting was on between the Congress and the RJD, and "after elections, all these INDI Alliance partners will be seen breaking each other's heads".

"The fight between the RJD and Congress has reached such a level that now their deputy CM candidate is speaking up against 'jungle raj'," he said.

