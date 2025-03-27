DT
PT
RJD joins Muslim board's protest against Waqf Bill

RJD joins Muslim board’s protest against Waqf Bill

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:08 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Amid speculation that Waqf (Amendment) Bill could be brought in Parliament during the second leg of the Budget session, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) launched a nationwide agitation from Bihar’s Gardanibagh Dharna Sthal in Patna on Wednesday.

The protest saw participation of top politicians, including RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor, Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad and Samajwadi Party’s MP Maulana Mohibullah. RJD leader Tejashwi said his party firmly stood with the AIMPLB.

