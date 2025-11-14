RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav retains Raghopur seat, defeats BJP nominee by 14,532 votes
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a press conference after the conclusion of the Bihar Assembly election, in Patna. PTI Photo
RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Friday retained Bihar’s Raghopur Assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Yadav polled 1,18,597 votes, while Kumar bagged 1,04,065 votes.
Independent candidate Baliram Singh came third with 3,086 votes.
Yadav has been holding the Raghopur seat for the last 10 years, and had defeated Kumar in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections.
