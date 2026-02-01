Rlys has cut diesel use by 62%, Parl told

The Indian Railways has reduced its diesel consumption by 62 percent in 2024–25 compared to 2016–17, saving 178 crore litres of diesel, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the achievement marked a significant milestone in the national transporter’s electrification drive and contributed substantially to lowering India’s crude oil import dependency. So far, 25 states have achieved 100% railway electrification.

According to data, electrification carried out before 2014 was 21,801 Rkm (Route Kilometre) while it was 46,900 Rkm during 2014-25.

Electrification of railway network has been taken up in mission mode and around 99.4% of broad gauge network has been electrified.

According to the government, all new line and multi-tracking projects are being sanctioned and constructed with electrification. During last five years (2020-21 to 2024-25), expenditure amounting to Rs 29,826 crore has been done on railway electrification projects, including Tamil Nadu.

Since 2023-24, 10,932 Rkm electrification has been done till January 2026.

Moreover, amount spent by the Railways on total energy consumption for traction during 2024-25 was Rs 32,378 crore.

The House was informed that the completion of electrification projects depends on several factors, including forest clearances, relocation of infringing utilities, statutory approvals from various authorities, geological and topographical conditions of the area, law and order situations at project sites, and the number of workable months in a year due to climatic conditions.