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Home / India / Ro Khanna condemns Hindu nationalism, backs Gandhi-Nehru vision of pluralism

Ro Khanna condemns Hindu nationalism, backs Gandhi-Nehru vision of pluralism

His response comes after an X user challenges the California Democrat to spell out his position on Hindutva, the RSS and Modi, questioning his silence on alleged political prisoners and the alleged disenfranchisement of minorities in India

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:07 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Ro Khanna. File
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Newly re-elected Indian-origin US Congressman Ro Khanna has unequivocally condemned Hindu nationalism and endorsed Mahatma Gandhi’s and Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of pluralism, responding to questions over his position on Hindutva and the political developments in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have unequivocally condemned Hindu nationalism & applauded the students in the streets speaking out against corruption and for inclusion. My grandfather was part of Gandhi's independence movement and I believe in Gandhi and Nehru's vision of pluralism,” Khanna said in a post on X.

His response came after an X user challenged the California Democrat to spell out his position on Hindutva, the RSS and Modi, questioning his silence on alleged political prisoners and the alleged disenfranchisement of minorities in India.

Khanna’s remarks come shortly after he secured a sixth term in the US House of Representatives, defeating Republican Ritesh Tandon in California’s 17th Congressional District in a decisive victory.

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Representing Silicon Valley, Khanna secured approximately 71 per cent of the vote against Tandon’s 29 per cent, with around 44 per cent of expected ballots counted when the race was called.

One of the most prominent Indian-American lawmakers in Washington, Khanna serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

His re-election comes as Democrats regain control of the House and at a time when India-US relations face strains over trade restrictions, immigration policies and regional security issues.

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